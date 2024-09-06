KASU News: Maternal Health, Mayor Legal Issues, and Johnny Cash Tribute

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 6, 2024, cover recommendations for improving Arkansas's maternal health, the arrest of an eastern Arkansas mayor on theft charges, and the sending-off of a Johnny Cash statue to Washington D.C. Additional stories include a Missouri judge's ruling on abortion ballot language, the closure of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex, changes to Blytheville's city council meeting schedule, a proposal for A-State's new veterinary program, and significant fall enrollment increases at Arkansas colleges. In environmental news, A-State collaborates with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a water management study, and Walmart launches a waste reduction initiative.

00:30 Arkansas Maternal Health Report Released

01:03 Missouri Abortion Rights Ballot Language Controversy

01:19 Mayor Arrested for Misappropriating Funds

01:45 Craighead County Courthouse Annex Closure

02:17 Blytheville City Council Meeting Update

02:47 ASU System Board of Trustees Meeting

03:23 Record-Breaking Enrollment at A-State

04:05 Enrollment Trends Across Arkansas Colleges

05:00 Introduction to the White River Basin Study

06:23 Johnny Cash Statue Heads to Washington

08:05 Walmart's Waste Reduction Initiative

