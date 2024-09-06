KASU News: Maternal Health, Mayor Legal Issues, and Johnny Cash Tribute
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 6, 2024, cover recommendations for improving Arkansas's maternal health, the arrest of an eastern Arkansas mayor on theft charges, and the sending-off of a Johnny Cash statue to Washington D.C. Additional stories include a Missouri judge's ruling on abortion ballot language, the closure of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex, changes to Blytheville's city council meeting schedule, a proposal for A-State's new veterinary program, and significant fall enrollment increases at Arkansas colleges. In environmental news, A-State collaborates with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a water management study, and Walmart launches a waste reduction initiative.
00:30 Arkansas Maternal Health Report Released
01:03 Missouri Abortion Rights Ballot Language Controversy
01:19 Mayor Arrested for Misappropriating Funds
01:45 Craighead County Courthouse Annex Closure
02:17 Blytheville City Council Meeting Update
02:47 ASU System Board of Trustees Meeting
03:23 Record-Breaking Enrollment at A-State
04:05 Enrollment Trends Across Arkansas Colleges
05:00 Introduction to the White River Basin Study
06:23 Johnny Cash Statue Heads to Washington
08:05 Walmart's Waste Reduction Initiative