KASU News: Decertification Hearing, Mayoral Candidate Trust Platform, and Indoor Sportsplex Project Updates
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, cover a potential decertification hearing for former Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Harris and a mayoral candidate's platform built on trust. Additional updates include the ongoing indoor sportsplex project in Jonesboro, federal trials of former Memphis officers, expiring COVID-19 relief funds for Arkansas schools, recent threats to Arkansas schools, voter registration efforts, dismissal of a paper ballot lawsuit in Saline County, a potential Missouri abortion rights amendment, county boil orders, and financial status of Jonesboro's tax revenues and sports projects. White River Energetics' expansion plans also highlighted.
00:30 CLEST Meeting on Officer Decertification
01:09 Federal Trial of Memphis Officers
01:37 Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds in Arkansas Schools
02:22 School Threats and Responses in Arkansas
02:59 Meet the Mayoral Candidate: Tom Elwood
04:46 National Voter Registration Day Preparations
05:38 Saline County Paper Ballot Controversy
06:02 Missouri Abortion Rights Amendment Debate
06:38 Boil Orders Issued in Arkansas Counties
07:22 Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission Meeting Highlights
08:20 White River Energetics Expansion in Arkansas