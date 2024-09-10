KASU News: Decertification Hearing, Mayoral Candidate Trust Platform, and Indoor Sportsplex Project Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, September 10, 2024, cover a potential decertification hearing for former Jonesboro Police Officer Joseph Harris and a mayoral candidate's platform built on trust. Additional updates include the ongoing indoor sportsplex project in Jonesboro, federal trials of former Memphis officers, expiring COVID-19 relief funds for Arkansas schools, recent threats to Arkansas schools, voter registration efforts, dismissal of a paper ballot lawsuit in Saline County, a potential Missouri abortion rights amendment, county boil orders, and financial status of Jonesboro's tax revenues and sports projects. White River Energetics' expansion plans also highlighted.

