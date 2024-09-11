KASU News: Libertarian Candidate's Priorities, Missouri's Abortion Rights Vote, and Local Grants

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, feature a Libertarian candidate's agenda for Arkansas House District 32, Missouri's decision to allow a vote on abortion rights, and grant funding for Arkansas's baseball and softball programs. Other updates cover a lawsuit about a casino amendment in Arkansas, the upcoming trial of Memphis police officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case, and significant contributions to Arkansas veterinary schools. Additional stories highlight funding for maternal and pediatric health initiatives and Goodwill's removal of plastic bags in Arkansas. Commemorations of the 9/11 attacks with community service efforts by veterans are also reported.

