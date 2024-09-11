© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Libertarian Candidate's Priorities, Missouri's Abortion Rights Vote, and Local Grants

By Brandon Tabor
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, feature a Libertarian candidate's agenda for Arkansas House District 32, Missouri's decision to allow a vote on abortion rights, and grant funding for Arkansas's baseball and softball programs. Other updates cover a lawsuit about a casino amendment in Arkansas, the upcoming trial of Memphis police officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case, and significant contributions to Arkansas veterinary schools. Additional stories highlight funding for maternal and pediatric health initiatives and Goodwill's removal of plastic bags in Arkansas. Commemorations of the 9/11 attacks with community service efforts by veterans are also reported.

00:30 Eric McGee's Campaign for Arkansas House District 32

01:43 Casino Amendment Lawsuit in Arkansas

02:54 Missouri Abortion Rights Measure

03:19 Federal Trial of Former Memphis Police Officers

04:35 Major Funding for Veterinary Excellence at A-State

05:18 Arkansas Maternal and Pediatric Health Grants

06:06 Grants for Local Youth Baseball Programs

06:47 Goodwill Stores Go Green in Arkansas

07:45 Veterans Honor 9/11 with Community Service

