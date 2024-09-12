KASU News: Voter Registration, Medicaid Protest, and Honoring a Professor
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 12, 2024, cover how to register to vote in Arkansas, a protest in central Arkansas highlighting issues with the state's Medicaid program, and a tribute to long-time A-State history professor Dr. Laquita Saunders. Additional stories include: Craighead County Clerk discussing election security, the decertification hearing for ex-police officer Joseph Harris, challenges facing the Mississippi River barge industry, OSHA regulations' impact on firefighters, and new truck parking initiatives by Rep. Steve Womack. Also included are White River Energetics' expansion plans and the passing of former Senator Jim Sasser.
00:30 Election Security Concerns in Craighead County
01:30 Introduction to VoterView.com: Your Election Tool
02:15 Decertification Hearing for Former Officer Joseph Harris
03:06 Medicaid Protest in Central Arkansas
05:07 Mississippi River's Unusual Low Water Levels
05:36 Senator Boozman Addresses OSHA Regulations for Firefighters
06:26 Representative Womack Tackles Truck Parking Issues
07:03 Expansion of White River Energetics Facility
07:41 Tribute to Dr. Laquita Saunders
08:23 Passing of Former Senator and Ambassador Jim Sasser