KASU News: Voter Registration, Medicaid Protest, and Honoring a Professor

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 12, 2024, cover how to register to vote in Arkansas, a protest in central Arkansas highlighting issues with the state's Medicaid program, and a tribute to long-time A-State history professor Dr. Laquita Saunders. Additional stories include: Craighead County Clerk discussing election security, the decertification hearing for ex-police officer Joseph Harris, challenges facing the Mississippi River barge industry, OSHA regulations' impact on firefighters, and new truck parking initiatives by Rep. Steve Womack. Also included are White River Energetics' expansion plans and the passing of former Senator Jim Sasser.

00:30 Election Security Concerns in Craighead County

01:30 Introduction to VoterView.com: Your Election Tool

02:15 Decertification Hearing for Former Officer Joseph Harris

03:06 Medicaid Protest in Central Arkansas

05:07 Mississippi River's Unusual Low Water Levels

05:36 Senator Boozman Addresses OSHA Regulations for Firefighters

06:26 Representative Womack Tackles Truck Parking Issues

07:03 Expansion of White River Energetics Facility

07:41 Tribute to Dr. Laquita Saunders

08:23 Passing of Former Senator and Ambassador Jim Sasser