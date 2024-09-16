© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Poll Results, Local Threats, and Remembering Tommy Cash

By Brandon Tabor
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, September 16, 2024, include President Biden's low approval ratings in Arkansas and Governor Sanders' mixed approval ratings. Other stories cover the death of Tommy Cash, federal budget negotiations, the death of Linda Ladyman, jail expansion plans, a bomb threat in Kennett School District, a shooting investigation in Jonesboro, highway closures, and the unveiling of Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates statues at the U.S. Capitol. In sports, Arkansas defeats UAB in college football.

00:30 Arkansas Political Landscape and Polling Data

01:37 Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders' Approval Ratings

02:32 Congressional Spending and Legislative Challenges

03:35 Remembering Linda Ladyman

04:09 Arkansas Jail Expansion Plans

04:46 Missouri School Bomb Threat

05:57 North Jonesboro Shooting Investigation

06:24 Highway Closures in Mississippi County

06:46 New Arkansas Statues at U.S. Capitol

07:48 Remembering Tommy Cash

08:41 College Football Highlights: A-State vs. Michigan

09:01 College Football Highlights: Arkansas vs. UAB

Brandon Tabor
Brandon Tabor
