KASU News: Poll Results, Local Threats, and Remembering Tommy Cash
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, September 16, 2024, include President Biden's low approval ratings in Arkansas and Governor Sanders' mixed approval ratings. Other stories cover the death of Tommy Cash, federal budget negotiations, the death of Linda Ladyman, jail expansion plans, a bomb threat in Kennett School District, a shooting investigation in Jonesboro, highway closures, and the unveiling of Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates statues at the U.S. Capitol. In sports, Arkansas defeats UAB in college football.
