KASU News: Arkansas Rice Donation, Senate District 20 Debate, and Local Threats

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 19, 2024, cover a significant donation by Arkansas rice farmers to the Arkansas Food Bank, debates between candidates for Senate District 20 discussing topics like library regulations and education, and the arrest of a teen threatening violence against a local school. Additionally, there are updates on a high-profile trial regarding the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and the passing of an Arkansas lawmaker's wife. The ASU System Board of Trustees also plans to discuss various capital projects and revenue bonds. Other stories include approvals for funding the WIC program and upcoming events like the A-State Men's Basketball Boots and Ballers.

00:30 Arkansas Rice Donation Ceremony

01:19 Senator Boozman's Call for Farm Crisis Aid

02:10 Federal Funding Boost for Arkansas WIC Program

02:46 Debate Highlights: Sullivan vs. Askeland

06:29 Teens Arrests in School Threat Cases

06:49 Police Officer Charged in Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

07:30 Remembering Linda Ladyman

08:07 ASU Trustees Discuss Capital Projects and Funding

08:49 College Basketball Event Announcement