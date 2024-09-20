KASU News: Broadband Milestone, Jonesboro Mayoral Race, and Tyre Nichols Trial
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 20, 2024, cover Arkansas celebrating a broadband milestone, updates on the ongoing trial of three officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death, and an interview with Jonesboro mayoral candidate L.J. Bryant. Other stories include a lawsuit against Family Dollar for alleged rat infestation, multiple milestones at A-State including funding approvals, and sports updates on upcoming football games.
00:30 Arkansas Broadband Expansion Milestone
01:32 Meet the Candidates: L.J. Bryant's Mayoral Campaign
04:02 Trial of Former Memphis Police Officers
05:03 ASU System Board Approves Major Capital Projects
05:47 ABI 20th Anniversary Celebration
07:21 Groundbreaking of Windgate Hall of Art and Innovation
08:17 A-State Football Faces Iowa State Cyclones
08:35 College Football Showdown: Auburn vs. Arkansas