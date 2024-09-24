KASU News: Library Funding, School Threats, and Johnny Cash Statue Unveiling

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, September 24, 2024, cover Jonesboro residents deciding on property tax funding for their local library, multiple school threats leading to student arrests, and the unveiling of Johnny Cash's statue in the U.S. Capitol. Other stories include debates on closing Arkansas primaries, the scheduled execution of Marcellus Williams, and testimony on the murder of rapper Young Dolph. Additionally, the Harrisburg School District addresses a school threat, and improvements at Craighead Forest Park with a new mountain biking sign. In infrastructure news, a road in northern Craighead County will be closed for bridge replacement.

00:30 Library Funding Debate in Jonesboro

01:10 Debate Over Closing Party Primaries in Arkansas

02:15 Missouri Man's Execution and Legal Appeals

03:00 Testimony in Young Dolph's Murder Trial

03:37 Student Arrests for School Threats in Arkansas

04:42 Johnny Cash Statue Unveiling at U.S. Capitol

05:15 Arkansas Governor Appoints New Communications Director

05:47 New Sign Unveiled at Craighead Forest Park

07:20 Road Closure in Northern Craighead County

