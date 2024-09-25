KASU News: Police Brutality Lawsuit, Casino Amendment, and Gender Equity Tool
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, September 25, 2024, cover a lawsuit against the Jonesboro Police Department over alleged brutality, ongoing legal challenges to a casino amendment in Arkansas, and a non-profit's tool for achieving gender equality in workplaces. Additional stories include a report on financial issues in the Arkansas district court system, potential heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Helene, the execution of a Missouri man, a former Memphis police officer's testimony in a civil rights case, the unveiling of a Johnny Cash statue, infrastructure improvements at the Little Rock Port, a gender equity scorecard initiative, and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of women's sports at A-State. Sports updates feature the St. Louis Cardinals' victory over the Colorado Rockies.
00:30 Police Misconduct Lawsuit in Jonesboro
02:20 Casino Amendment Controversy in Arkansas
03:19 Financial Issues in Arkansas District Court System
03:54 Tropical Storm Helene Approaches Arkansas
04:59 Missouri Execution Sparks Debate
05:38 Emotional Testimony in Tyre Nichols Case
06:09 Johnny Cash Statue Unveiled at U.S. Capitol
07:04 Port Authority Seeks Federal Funding for Rail Improvements
07:31 Promoting Gender Equity in the Workplace
08:29 A-State Athletics Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Sports
09:05 Major League Baseball Highlights