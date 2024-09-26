KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Investigation, School Threats, and Jonesboro Mayor Race

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 26, 2024, cover a justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court being referred for an internal investigation, updates on arrests following threats to multiple Arkansas schools, and details on a former school teacher's sexual assault charges. Other stories include the escape of a juvenile detainee, ongoing testimony in the Tyre Nichols case, Latino residents' concerns about the Mississippi River, mayoral candidate Jeremy Terrell's campaign plans, and a downtown Jonesboro street closure. Additional highlights include a town hall meeting about a housing project in Newport, the KASU fall fun drive event, and sports updates from A-State women's basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

