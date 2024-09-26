KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Investigation, School Threats, and Jonesboro Mayor Race
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, September 26, 2024, cover a justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court being referred for an internal investigation, updates on arrests following threats to multiple Arkansas schools, and details on a former school teacher's sexual assault charges. Other stories include the escape of a juvenile detainee, ongoing testimony in the Tyre Nichols case, Latino residents' concerns about the Mississippi River, mayoral candidate Jeremy Terrell's campaign plans, and a downtown Jonesboro street closure. Additional highlights include a town hall meeting about a housing project in Newport, the KASU fall fun drive event, and sports updates from A-State women's basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
00:30 Justice Under Investigation: Arkansas Supreme Court Case
01:23 Arkansas Schools Respond to Threats
02:15 Teacher Pleads Innocent to Assault Charges
02:51 Search for Missing Teen in Southwest Arkansas
03:12 Testimony in Tyre Nichols Case
03:36 Latino Concerns: Poll on Mississippi River Pollution
05:17 Mayoral Candidate Jeremy Terrell's Campaign Focus
06:42 Safety Concerns in Downtown Jonesboro
07:27 Town Hall Meeting on Newport Housing Project
08:08 KASU Fall Fund Drive Event
08:26 A-State Women's Basketball: 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
09:00 Cardinals Triumph Over Rockies in MLB