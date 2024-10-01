KASU News: Medical Marijuana Amendment, Google Lawsuit, and Jonesboro Mayor Recognition

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, cover Arkansas's Secretary of State disqualifying a medical marijuana amendment, a lawsuit by Arkansas's Attorney General against Google and YouTube for targeting minors, and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver being named Mayor of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police. Other stories include proposed Medicaid expansion legislation, a hearing on the death of a Central Arkansas airport executive, updates on the trial of three ex-Memphis police officers, structural inspection of Jonesboro's Citizens Bank building, and National Night Out events in Jonesboro. Additionally, former Tennessee Governor Winfield Dunn has passed away at the age of 97.

00:30 Medical Marijuana Amendment Disqualified

01:11 Attorney General Sues Tech Giants

02:40 Expanding Medicaid Access in Arkansas

03:46 Lawmakers Question ATF Over Airport Executive's Death

06:13 Federal Trial of Former Memphis Police Officers

06:58 Jonesboro's Citizens Bank Building Inspection

07:38 Jonesboro Mayor Named 2024's Mayor of the Year

08:04 Jonesboro City Meetings Rescheduled for National Night Out

08:34 Highway Closures in Mississippi County

08:50 Former Tennessee Governor Passes Away