KASU News: New DNA Evidence, Medical Marijuana Legal Battle, and Downtown Traffic Changes

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 2, 2024, discuss new DNA evidence linking a suspect to the 1995 disappearance of Morgan Nick, a legal battle over the expansion of Arkansas' medical marijuana program, and changes to Jonesboro's downtown traffic pattern. Additional stories cover recent arrests related to school threats in Brookland, jury instructions in the civil rights trial of former Memphis police officers, and a federal judge's ruling on LGBTQ-themed books in West Arkansas libraries. Finally, updates on road closures in Paragould and high-speed internet expansion in Arkansas are provided.

00:30 Breakthrough in Morgan Nick's Disappearance Case

02:24 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment

03:40 Arrests and Threats in Brookland School District

04:07 Tyre Nichols Civil Rights Case Developments

05:27 Federal Judge Orders Relocation of LGBTQ Books in Arkansas Libraries

06:25 Downtown Jonesboro Reopens Amid Safety Concerns

07:13 Paragould Road Closures for Maintenance

07:39 Arkansas Expands High-Speed Internet Access