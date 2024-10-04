The News Roundup - Domestic

Hurricane Helene ripped through several states in the southeast and southern Appalachian regions of the U.S., devastating communities with flooding and causing the deaths of at least 166 people with many more missing.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance faced off on Tuesday in what’s expected to be their only debate of this election cycle for Vice President.

Some 45,000 U.S. dock workers walked off the job this week after negotiations with the United States Maritime Alliance for a new six-year contract collapsed. These workers did agree a deal with port owners and are expected to return to work soon.

