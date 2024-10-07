KASU News: Candidate Debates, Supreme Court Updates, and Teacher of the Year

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, October 7, 2024, include a recap of the debate between Democratic and Libertarian candidates for Arkansas's 1st Congressional District, with U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford absent. Headlines also cover Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointing a temporary Supreme Court Justice amidst a legal case regarding the expansion of medical marijuana in Arkansas. The state announces plans for a new multi-million-dollar prison to address overcrowding. Additionally, a central Arkansas math teacher, Jeanie Wilcoxson, receives the Teacher of the Year award, and college football updates highlight victories for local teams. Voter registration deadlines and ballot measures for the upcoming election are discussed.

00:30 Debate Highlights: Candidates Discuss Farming, Student Loans, and Future Plans

02:58 Introduction to Arkansas Ballot Issues

04:10 Supreme Court Appointment and Medical Marijuana Lawsuit

05:31 Arkansas' New Prison Initiative

06:18 Celebrating Arkansas' Teacher of the Year

07:04 A-State Football Victory Highlights

07:37 Sports Update: Razorbacks' Thrilling Victory