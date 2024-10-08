Hurricane Milton poses an 'extremely serious threat' as it barrels toward Florida

Updated October 08, 2024 at 05:24 AM ET

Communities in Florida are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Milton, which quickly intensified from a tropical storm to a powerful, life-threatening hurricane much faster than predicted.

By early Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center had slightly downgraded Milton to a Category 4 storm, but officials at the agency warned of the storm's power. "Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida and residents are urged to follow the order of local officials," the NHC said.

As of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, Milton was about 560 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla., inching along at 12 miles per hour and carrying maximum sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. A slew of advisories went into effect across large stretches of the western Florida coastline, where storm surges could get as high as 15 feet.

Milton is expected to make landfall off the western coast of Florida late Wednesday or Thursday morning. But NHC forecasters also said that weather conditions in Florida may deteriorate much earlier on Wednesday.

"Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area on the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions beginning early Wednesday," the agency said.

School districts and government facilities in the area announced they would be closed for several days. Counties have enforced mandatory evacuation zones, and state and local officials have profusely warned residents to follow those orders.

In advance of the storm's arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 51 counties. "You don't have to evacuate hundreds of miles," Ron DeSantis has said. "Every county has places within them that you can go to. Maybe it's a friend's house, maybe it's a hotel, maybe it's a shelter."

Copyright 2024 NPR