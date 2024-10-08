KASU News: Key Discussions and Developments Across Arkansas

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including the upcoming congressional candidate debates hosted by Arkansas PBS, discussions on potential gun legislation in Arkansas for 2025, and challenges in regulating pharmacy benefit managers. The broadcast highlights include Unity Health's cessation of baby deliveries in Newport, a columnist's insights on factors influencing the 2024 presidential election, and ongoing efforts for a National Tenants Bill of Rights.

Additionally, Arkansas Tech University receives a federal grant to support agriculture students, while the Southeastern Conference fines Arkansas and Vanderbilt universities for fan behavior at recent football games.

00:35 Election Debate Preview: Key Issues and Candidates

01:53 Arkansas Gun Legislation: Proposed Changes and Controversies

02:59 Cracking Down on Pharmacy Benefit Managers

03:55 Unity Health Newport Stops Delivering Babies

04:32 Break

05:15 Analyzing the 2024 Presidential Election Landscape

06:03 National Tenants Bill of Rights Proposal

07:18 Arkansas Tech University Boosts Agriculture Education

07:52 SEC Fines and Field Storming Drama