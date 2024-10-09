Washed out sections of western North Carolina make it hard for crews to restore power

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

As Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida, much of western North Carolina is overwhelmed by Helene's destruction. That storm washed out hundreds of roads and bridges. Here's NPR's Joel Rose.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: There's a spot in Broad River Township, North Carolina, where the main two-lane road along the river just ends abruptly because both lanes of pavement slid down into the water below.

BABS TAYLOR: That used to be Highway 9.

ROSE: What were your first thoughts when you saw that piece of road missing?

TAYLOR: We're horrified.

ROSE: For Babs Taylor, a simple 30-minute trip to the grocery store now takes hours. Here, Route 9 is down to a single makeshift gravel lane. In other spots, only part of the road has fallen away, giving drivers a clear and terrifying view straight down the hillside. Hal Smith of Broad River says it's slow going.

HAL SMITH: We're blessed that we can make it down backroads to places where we can get supplies. But this is going to take years, I think, to recover road-wise and utility-wise.

ROSE: Across western North Carolina, Helene washed out roads and bridges or buried them under mud and fallen trees. More than 600 roads are still closed, according to the state Department of Transportation. And Governor Roy Cooper acknowledged this week that some will not be fixed anytime soon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROY COOPER: There will be some roads that will take quite a while in order to repair because if you've been to western North Carolina, you know that some roads are very rugged on a beautiful day with no storm.

ROSE: That means limited access for residents and for utility crews that are trying to restore power and cell service. Elizabeth Shay is a professor of geography and regional planning at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

ELIZABETH SHAY: In the mountain environment, once you get off those major roads, you're into narrow and often twisting secondary roads. And so it doesn't take much to cut off a community.

ROSE: Flooding from Helene knocked out roads of all sizes, from major interstates to the smallest dirt roads that wind up mountainsides.

JOHN BROMER: This is the big slide. This whole side of the mountain came down.

ROSE: John Bromer and his wife, Gail, live on a wooded hillside near Black Mountain, North Carolina. The dirt road to their house used to cross over a tiny creek. During the storm, Bromer says it turned into a raging river.

J BROMER: It was 12, 15 feet wide, maybe a foot and a half deep and flowing fast.

ROSE: That triggered mudslides that destroyed a house on the hillside above and buried the road in mud and debris. It took the neighborhood three days to clear a path through it. Gail Bromer says some of their neighbors' roads are even worse.

GAIL BROMER: This road is - I don't know how they'll repair that road. And then there's another road further in.

ROSE: These are private roads, like many of the small gravel and dirt roads in mountain communities, which means their owners will have to repair them. Gail Bromer says they know it won't be cheap.

G BROMER: It's probably under a dozen people live here full time. So to afford a project that's quarter to a half a million dollars is - I don't know how that gets accomplished.

J BROMER: It's a big chunk of money.

ROSE: The federal Department of Transportation has already given North Carolina $100 million in emergency funds, but that is just a fraction of what it will take to get the southern Appalachians moving again.

Joel Rose, NPR News, Black Mountain, North Carolina.

