KASU News: Today's Headlines and Community Updates

By Brandon Tabor
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:06 PM CDT
KASU News covers a variety of important topics including Barbara Brown's run for Craighead County Justice of the Peace in District 5, where she advocates for city-county cooperation on issues like mosquito and flood control. The Arkansas Department of Education ends its contract with Students First Technologies regarding voucher money distribution due to unmet promises.

Freda Ross reports on hiring bias against transgender workers and the benefits of workplace diversity. In legal news, former Deputy Levi White receives a prison sentence for civil rights violations, and concerns arise over Judge elect Doug Brimhall's capability following harassment charges.

The City of Jonesboro alerts residents about the canine distemper virus from a raccoon sighting and discusses plans for a new community park funded by a federal grant. Additionally, Piggott's Hemingway Pfeiffer Museum is set to host a poetry workshop, and Arkansas native John Jumper won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for protein design research.

00:30 Barbara Brown's Vision for Community Collaboration
01:55 Arkansas Department of Education's Vendor Termination
02:39 Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
03:44 Civil Rights Violation Case in Arkansas
04:33 Break 05:04 Controversy Surrounding Judge Doug Brimhall
05:56 Tennessee's New Execution Process
06:33 Jonesboro's Public Health and Safety Alerts
07:19 City of Jonesboro New Park
07:53 Poetry Workshop
08:33 Arkansas native wins Nobel Prize

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
