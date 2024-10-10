KASU News: Today's Headlines and Community Updates

KASU News covers a variety of important topics including Barbara Brown's run for Craighead County Justice of the Peace in District 5, where she advocates for city-county cooperation on issues like mosquito and flood control. The Arkansas Department of Education ends its contract with Students First Technologies regarding voucher money distribution due to unmet promises.

Freda Ross reports on hiring bias against transgender workers and the benefits of workplace diversity. In legal news, former Deputy Levi White receives a prison sentence for civil rights violations, and concerns arise over Judge elect Doug Brimhall's capability following harassment charges.

The City of Jonesboro alerts residents about the canine distemper virus from a raccoon sighting and discusses plans for a new community park funded by a federal grant. Additionally, Piggott's Hemingway Pfeiffer Museum is set to host a poetry workshop, and Arkansas native John Jumper won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for protein design research.

