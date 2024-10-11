© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Senate Debate, Civil Rights Violation, and Jonesboro SportsPlex

By Brandon Tabor
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, October 12, 2024, report on the Arkansas Senate District 20 debate between Dan Sullivan and Erika Askeland, addressing their priorities for budget balancing, with Sullivan focusing on tax competition and Askeland on education. Additionally, a former Crawford County deputy is sentenced for civil rights violations, and details on groundbreaking for the Jonesboro SportsPlex are revealed. Other stories include new funding for a drug prevention program in Arkansas, school funding increases, an Arkansas rate hike settlement, a proposed bill to aid farmers in transitioning away from CAFOs, and college football updates featuring A-State against Texas State.

00:30 Political Debate Highlights: Arkansas Senate District 20

02:17 Sentencing of Former Deputies in Civil Rights Violation Case

03:04 Introduction to New Funding for Drug Prevention

05:16 Arkansas School Funding Proposal for 2027

06:01 Utility Rate Hike Controversy in Arkansas

06:41 Congress Agricultural Transition Bill

07:46 Jonesboro SportsPlex Project Update

08:25 A-State vs Texas State: College Football Showdown

2024 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
