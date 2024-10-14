KASU News: Arkansas Political Updates and Local Developments

Today's headlines from KASU News include Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston responding to criticisms regarding the abortion initiative removal, and an update on students' English proficiency scores with the new ATLAS exam in Arkansas. The University of Arkansas reports increased Hispanic and Latino enrollment, supported by the Hispanic Latin Initiative.

Upcoming Jonesboro mayoral debates are scheduled among the candidates. Little Rock crime rates show a decline, particularly in homicides and along the 12th Street Corridor. Tyson Foods is under investigation for child labor law violations at two Arkansas facilities. The Link Theatre's Night of Stars Gala will feature Miss Arkansas Camille Cathy and Broadway actor Brent Barrett.

The city of Newport announces Columbus Day closures and schedule changes for garbage routes. For more local news and updates, visit KASU.org.

