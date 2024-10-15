KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling and Jonesboro Mayoral Debate
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a variety of topics including the Arkansas Supreme Court's partial ruling validating signatures for a casino amendment on the November ballot, and a debate among four Jonesboro mayoral candidates discussing city governance and public safety expenditures. Also highlighted are concerns over catalytic converter thefts in Jonesboro, upcoming city meetings, a pre-trial hearing for suspects in the Wynn prom night shooting, a commemorative event at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, and a new associate dean at the Clinton School of Public Service.
00:00 KNOD 10-15
00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling on Casino Lawsuit
01:13 Mayoral Debate Highlights
04:18 Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts in Jonesboro
04:49 Break
05:18 Upcoming City Meetings and Agendas
05:56 Prom Night Shooting Pre-Trial Hearing Set
06:19 Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts Alumni Event
08:09 New Associate Dean at Clinton School of Public Service