KASU News: Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling and Jonesboro Mayoral Debate

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a variety of topics including the Arkansas Supreme Court's partial ruling validating signatures for a casino amendment on the November ballot, and a debate among four Jonesboro mayoral candidates discussing city governance and public safety expenditures. Also highlighted are concerns over catalytic converter thefts in Jonesboro, upcoming city meetings, a pre-trial hearing for suspects in the Wynn prom night shooting, a commemorative event at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, and a new associate dean at the Clinton School of Public Service.

00:00 KNOD 10-15

00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court Ruling on Casino Lawsuit

01:13 Mayoral Debate Highlights

04:18 Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts in Jonesboro

05:18 Upcoming City Meetings and Agendas

05:56 Prom Night Shooting Pre-Trial Hearing Set

06:19 Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts Alumni Event

08:09 New Associate Dean at Clinton School of Public Service