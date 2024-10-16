KASU News: New Prison Approval, ALICE Workers Initiative, and Holocaust Survivors' Stories
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 16, 2024, include Arkansas approving a $16.5 million contract to build a new 3,000-bed prison with Vanir Construction Management. A new program called ALICE at Work aims to support nearly half of Arkansas's population employed but struggling financially. Federal funding aids three projects in Northeast Arkansas, including a new MRI for Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, which celebrates its 75th anniversary. Jonesboro mayoral candidates to participate in a series of upcoming debates, including events hosted by ASU TV and NEA Political Animals Club. Jonesboro prepares to address the old Citizens Bank building's deterioration, and JET announces a new bus route. Holocaust survivors Al Bromberg and Rachel Goldfarb to share their stories in the Black River Tech Holocaust Survivor Series later this month. National Drug Take Back Day information is also provided.
00:30 Arkansas Approves New Prison Contract
01:05 Missouri Abortion Rights Campaign Fundraising
01:54 Understanding ALICE in Arkansas
03:41 Federal Funding for Northeast Arkansas Projects
04:22 Arkansas Methodist Medical Center's 75th Anniversary
05:45 Mayoral Debates in Jonesboro
06:33 City's Plan for the Old Citizens Bank Building
07:31 New JET Route in North Jonesboro
08:06 Holocaust Survivor Series at BRTC
08:51 National Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas