KASU News: New Prison Approval, ALICE Workers Initiative, and Holocaust Survivors' Stories

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 16, 2024, include Arkansas approving a $16.5 million contract to build a new 3,000-bed prison with Vanir Construction Management. A new program called ALICE at Work aims to support nearly half of Arkansas's population employed but struggling financially. Federal funding aids three projects in Northeast Arkansas, including a new MRI for Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, which celebrates its 75th anniversary. Jonesboro mayoral candidates to participate in a series of upcoming debates, including events hosted by ASU TV and NEA Political Animals Club. Jonesboro prepares to address the old Citizens Bank building's deterioration, and JET announces a new bus route. Holocaust survivors Al Bromberg and Rachel Goldfarb to share their stories in the Black River Tech Holocaust Survivor Series later this month. National Drug Take Back Day information is also provided.

