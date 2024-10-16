© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: New Prison Approval, ALICE Workers Initiative, and Holocaust Survivors' Stories

By Brandon Tabor
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:47 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 16, 2024, include Arkansas approving a $16.5 million contract to build a new 3,000-bed prison with Vanir Construction Management. A new program called ALICE at Work aims to support nearly half of Arkansas's population employed but struggling financially. Federal funding aids three projects in Northeast Arkansas, including a new MRI for Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, which celebrates its 75th anniversary. Jonesboro mayoral candidates to participate in a series of upcoming debates, including events hosted by ASU TV and NEA Political Animals Club. Jonesboro prepares to address the old Citizens Bank building's deterioration, and JET announces a new bus route. Holocaust survivors Al Bromberg and Rachel Goldfarb to share their stories in the Black River Tech Holocaust Survivor Series later this month. National Drug Take Back Day information is also provided.

00:30 Arkansas Approves New Prison Contract

01:05 Missouri Abortion Rights Campaign Fundraising

01:54 Understanding ALICE in Arkansas

03:41 Federal Funding for Northeast Arkansas Projects

04:22 Arkansas Methodist Medical Center's 75th Anniversary

05:45 Mayoral Debates in Jonesboro

06:33 City's Plan for the Old Citizens Bank Building

07:31 New JET Route in North Jonesboro

08:06 Holocaust Survivor Series at BRTC

08:51 National Drug Take Back Day in Arkansas

2024 Season KASU Newscast
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
