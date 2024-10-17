KASU News: Mayoral Debate, Medical Marijuana Expansion Backlash, and Hospital Milestone

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, October 17, 2024, include a debate between Jonesboro mayoral candidates, where incumbent Harold Copenhaver and challenger Jeremy Terrell discuss crime solutions, including police force enhancements and alternative incarceration methods. The Family Council Action Committee begins a tour opposing an amendment to expand medical marijuana in Arkansas, citing concerns over marketing and regulation. A Missouri woman receives two life sentences for killing a pregnant Arkansas woman and attempting to pass off the fetus as her own. Paragould's Arkansas Methodist Medical Center celebrates its 75th anniversary and announces a $509,000 grant for a new MRI machine.

00:30 Mayoral Candidates Discuss Crime and Solutions

02:29 Opposition to Issue 3

04:37 Missouri Woman Sentenced for Killing Pregnant Arkansas Woman

05:11 Celebrating 75 Years of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center