KASU News: Early Voting, Burn Bans, Transgender Panel, and More
Today's headlines from KASU News cover several important topics. The Craighead County Quorum Court addressed early voting details and confusion regarding the Jonesboro mayoral race. Early voting turnout in Arkansas is down compared to 2020, with specific counties showing higher participation.
The state faces increased wildfire risk, prompting burn bans in 66 counties. A panel discussing transgender issues highlighted challenges faced by the community in Arkansas. Additional stories include an assistant principal arrested for shoplifting, a man charged with transporting illegal substances and an explosive, and a fatal hit-and-run investigation.
Other news includes a guilty plea in a Tennessee kidnapping and murder case, a theater season opening at Williams Baptist University, and the passing of an Asian elephant at the Little Rock Zoo. The episode concludes with a sports update on the Chicago Bulls' recent victory.
00:30 County Clerk Addresses Voting Confusion
01:37 Early Voting Turnout in Arkansas
02:27 Arkansas Counties Under Burn Ban
03:20 Transgender Experiences in Arkansas
04:06 Challenges in Accessing Resources
05:35 Jonesboro Principal Arrested
05:55 Man Arrested with Explosive Device in Conway
06:50 Fatal Hit and Run Investigation
07:31 Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping and Murder
08:01 Williams Baptist University Theater Season
08:30 Local News Highlights