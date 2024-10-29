KASU News: Early Voting, Burn Bans, Transgender Panel, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover several important topics. The Craighead County Quorum Court addressed early voting details and confusion regarding the Jonesboro mayoral race. Early voting turnout in Arkansas is down compared to 2020, with specific counties showing higher participation.

The state faces increased wildfire risk, prompting burn bans in 66 counties. A panel discussing transgender issues highlighted challenges faced by the community in Arkansas. Additional stories include an assistant principal arrested for shoplifting, a man charged with transporting illegal substances and an explosive, and a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Other news includes a guilty plea in a Tennessee kidnapping and murder case, a theater season opening at Williams Baptist University, and the passing of an Asian elephant at the Little Rock Zoo. The episode concludes with a sports update on the Chicago Bulls' recent victory.

00:30 County Clerk Addresses Voting Confusion

01:37 Early Voting Turnout in Arkansas

02:27 Arkansas Counties Under Burn Ban

03:20 Transgender Experiences in Arkansas

04:06 Challenges in Accessing Resources

05:35 Jonesboro Principal Arrested

05:55 Man Arrested with Explosive Device in Conway

06:50 Fatal Hit and Run Investigation

07:31 Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping and Murder

08:01 Williams Baptist University Theater Season

08:30 Local News Highlights

