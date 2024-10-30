KASU News: Voting Updates, School Vouchers, and Dark Comedy
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, include local ballot issues in Poinsett County as early voting continues in Arkansas, and concerns over state funds going to students already in private schools through the Arkansas school voucher program. Other news involves efforts to address Arkansas' nursing shortage, an investigation into a utility rate increase, and a new initiative to combat opioid abuse on college campuses. Additional highlights cover a theft incident, an ethics complaint in Little Rock, and a dark comedy musical at the Fowler Center.
00:30 Local Election Updates in Arkansas - Poinsett County
02:00 Arkansas School Voucher Program Report
03:20 Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Arkansas
04:14 Investigation into Summit Utilities' Rate Increase
05:49 Arkansas Attorney General's New Opioid Initiative
07:14 Missouri Governor Rescinds Executive Orders
07:47 High-Speed Chase in Jonesboro
08:32 Ethics Complaint in Little Rock Election
09:03 Upcoming Performance: Ride the Cyclone