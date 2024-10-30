© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Voting Updates, School Vouchers, and Dark Comedy

By Brandon Tabor
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, include local ballot issues in Poinsett County as early voting continues in Arkansas, and concerns over state funds going to students already in private schools through the Arkansas school voucher program. Other news involves efforts to address Arkansas' nursing shortage, an investigation into a utility rate increase, and a new initiative to combat opioid abuse on college campuses. Additional highlights cover a theft incident, an ethics complaint in Little Rock, and a dark comedy musical at the Fowler Center.

00:30 Local Election Updates in Arkansas - Poinsett County

02:00 Arkansas School Voucher Program Report

03:20 Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Arkansas

04:14 Investigation into Summit Utilities' Rate Increase

05:49 Arkansas Attorney General's New Opioid Initiative

07:14 Missouri Governor Rescinds Executive Orders

07:47 High-Speed Chase in Jonesboro

08:32 Ethics Complaint in Little Rock Election

09:03 Upcoming Performance: Ride the Cyclone

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor