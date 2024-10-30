KASU News: Voting Updates, School Vouchers, and Dark Comedy

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, include local ballot issues in Poinsett County as early voting continues in Arkansas, and concerns over state funds going to students already in private schools through the Arkansas school voucher program. Other news involves efforts to address Arkansas' nursing shortage, an investigation into a utility rate increase, and a new initiative to combat opioid abuse on college campuses. Additional highlights cover a theft incident, an ethics complaint in Little Rock, and a dark comedy musical at the Fowler Center.

00:30 Local Election Updates in Arkansas - Poinsett County

02:00 Arkansas School Voucher Program Report

03:20 Addressing the Nursing Shortage in Arkansas

04:14 Investigation into Summit Utilities' Rate Increase

05:49 Arkansas Attorney General's New Opioid Initiative

07:14 Missouri Governor Rescinds Executive Orders

07:47 High-Speed Chase in Jonesboro

08:32 Ethics Complaint in Little Rock Election

09:03 Upcoming Performance: Ride the Cyclone