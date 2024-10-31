KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Issues, Library Funding, and Economic Developments
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, October 31, 2024, cover various ballot issues in Arkansas focusing on local library funding, ongoing lawsuits regarding civil rights violations over closed Republican primaries, and a big win for an Arkansan on a game show. Other stories include detailed discussions on the school millage votes, legal developments regarding book placements in a Crawford County library, and Proposition A's proposed minimum wage increase in Missouri. Additionally, key economic updates include over $3.5 million in project funding for Northeast Arkansas towns, financial struggles of Arkansas hospitals, and a Luxembourg-based company's new facility in Little Rock expected to create 500 jobs.
00:30 Early Voting and Local Ballots - Mississippi County
00:55 Jonesboro and Lawrence County Library Funding Issues
02:35 Crawford County Library Lawsuit and Developments
03:28 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Republican Primaries
04:15 Missouri Businesses Push for Minimum Wage Increase
05:58 Funding for Northeast Arkansas Projects
06:44 Arkansas Hospitals Face Financial Struggles in 2023
07:26 Central Arkansas Incident: Molasses Spill
07:48 New Manufacturing Facility in Arkansas
08:27 Recognizing Remarkable Women Awards Luncheon
08:56 Upcoming A-State Catalyst NEA Economic Leadership Forum
09:23 Local Resident Wins Big on Game Show