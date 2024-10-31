KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Issues, Library Funding, and Economic Developments

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, October 31, 2024, cover various ballot issues in Arkansas focusing on local library funding, ongoing lawsuits regarding civil rights violations over closed Republican primaries, and a big win for an Arkansan on a game show. Other stories include detailed discussions on the school millage votes, legal developments regarding book placements in a Crawford County library, and Proposition A's proposed minimum wage increase in Missouri. Additionally, key economic updates include over $3.5 million in project funding for Northeast Arkansas towns, financial struggles of Arkansas hospitals, and a Luxembourg-based company's new facility in Little Rock expected to create 500 jobs.

00:30 Early Voting and Local Ballots - Mississippi County

00:55 Jonesboro and Lawrence County Library Funding Issues

02:35 Crawford County Library Lawsuit and Developments

03:28 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Republican Primaries

04:15 Missouri Businesses Push for Minimum Wage Increase

05:58 Funding for Northeast Arkansas Projects

06:44 Arkansas Hospitals Face Financial Struggles in 2023

07:26 Central Arkansas Incident: Molasses Spill

07:48 New Manufacturing Facility in Arkansas

08:27 Recognizing Remarkable Women Awards Luncheon

08:56 Upcoming A-State Catalyst NEA Economic Leadership Forum

09:23 Local Resident Wins Big on Game Show