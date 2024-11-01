KASU News: Early Voting, New Prison, and Regional Sports

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, November 1, 2024, include the continuation of early voting in Arkansas with a detailed look at key races and ballot issues in Lawrence County. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces a new prison for Charleston, Arkansas, surprising some local officials. Major infrastructure projects, including a $44 million grant for Route 49 bridge rehabilitation and a $100 million expansion by Welspun Tubular LLC at the Little Rock Port, are also highlighted. In sports, A-State basketball kicks off its season next Monday, significant matchups in college football and professional basketball results are also covered. Additionally, a new grant boosts cybersecurity research at U.A. Little Rock.

00:30 Early Voting and Local Elections in Lawrence County

01:42 Jonesboro Mayoral Race: Campaign Contributions and Expenditures

02:24 New Prison Announcement in Franklin County

03:01 Federal Funding for Arkansas Roadway Improvements

03:40 National Recognition for Arkansas Project

04:57 New Cybersecurity Grant for U.A. Little Rock

06:03 Major Expansion Announcement at Little Rock Port

07:35 A-State Basketball Season Kickoff

08:32 College Football Showdown: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

08:52 Sports Update: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks