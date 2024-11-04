© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Voter Turnout, Tom Cotton's Outlook, and Tragic House Fire

By Brandon Tabor
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, feature discussions on reduced early voter turnout in Arkansas, insights from Sen. Tom Cotton about the impact of a potential Trump win and Republican control of Congress, and the proud announcement of an Arkansas high school marching band's participation in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other updates include a tragic house fire in Greenwood, the expansion of Faymonville Group to Little Rock, and highlights from Ole Miss's football win over Arkansas.

00:28 Early Voting Trends in Arkansas

02:04 Upcoming Election Highlights and Key Figures

03:01 Sentencing in the Young Dolph Murder Case

03:40 Tragic House Fire in Western Arkansas

04:54 Faymonville Group's Expansion to Little Rock

05:48 Lake Hamilton High School Band's Macy's Parade Preparation

06:42 College Football Highlights: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor