KASU News: Arkansas Voter Turnout, Tom Cotton's Outlook, and Tragic House Fire

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, feature discussions on reduced early voter turnout in Arkansas, insights from Sen. Tom Cotton about the impact of a potential Trump win and Republican control of Congress, and the proud announcement of an Arkansas high school marching band's participation in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other updates include a tragic house fire in Greenwood, the expansion of Faymonville Group to Little Rock, and highlights from Ole Miss's football win over Arkansas.

00:28 Early Voting Trends in Arkansas

02:04 Upcoming Election Highlights and Key Figures

03:01 Sentencing in the Young Dolph Murder Case

03:40 Tragic House Fire in Western Arkansas

04:54 Faymonville Group's Expansion to Little Rock

05:48 Lake Hamilton High School Band's Macy's Parade Preparation

06:42 College Football Highlights: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas