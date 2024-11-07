KASU News: Election Results, Lithium Royalty Dispute, and Sports Highlights
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, November 7, 2024, cover election results, including Karen Baker's historic win as the first woman elected Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, the rejection of a proposed casino in Pope County, and the Arkansas House maintaining a Republican supermajority. Also, Arkansas regulators deny a royalty rate proposal for lithium extraction, sparking debate on the state's lithium future. Sports highlights include John Calipari's winning debut as Arkansas coach. Additional updates on new infrastructure projects and statewide news are also featured.
00:30 Historic Election in Arkansas Supreme Court
01:19 Casino Amendment Controversy in Arkansas
02:22 Judge Casey Tucker Elected to Arkansas Court of Appeals
02:57 Arkansas Election Results: A Mixed Outcome
03:52 Missouri Voters Make Key Decisions
04:24 Missouri Governor's Race Results
05:05 Senator Josh Hawley Wins Re-election in Missouri
05:28 Tennessee Senate Election Results
06:50 New Prison Proposal in Franklin County
07:20 Arkansas Lithium Extraction Royalty Debate
07:59 New Cooperative Extension Building in Arkansas
08:51 Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Victory