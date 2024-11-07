KASU News: Election Results, Lithium Royalty Dispute, and Sports Highlights

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, November 7, 2024, cover election results, including Karen Baker's historic win as the first woman elected Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, the rejection of a proposed casino in Pope County, and the Arkansas House maintaining a Republican supermajority. Also, Arkansas regulators deny a royalty rate proposal for lithium extraction, sparking debate on the state's lithium future. Sports highlights include John Calipari's winning debut as Arkansas coach. Additional updates on new infrastructure projects and statewide news are also featured.

00:30 Historic Election in Arkansas Supreme Court

01:19 Casino Amendment Controversy in Arkansas

02:22 Judge Casey Tucker Elected to Arkansas Court of Appeals

02:57 Arkansas Election Results: A Mixed Outcome

03:52 Missouri Voters Make Key Decisions

04:24 Missouri Governor's Race Results

05:05 Senator Josh Hawley Wins Re-election in Missouri

05:28 Tennessee Senate Election Results

06:50 New Prison Proposal in Franklin County

07:20 Arkansas Lithium Extraction Royalty Debate

07:59 New Cooperative Extension Building in Arkansas

08:51 Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball Victory