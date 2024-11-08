Need a moment of serenity? Take a canoe trip on Vermont's Dead Creek

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

After this long, eventful week, imagine slipping away for a quick bit of quiet and space. NPR's Brian Mann snuck out before work one morning for a canoe trip on a wild river in Vermont.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: It's just sunrise as I put my boat on the water.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: I have a full day of work ahead. I'm going to be at my desk, and it's going to be hectic and crazy. And this is just a way that I can stay a little bit more sane and a little bit happier.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: Honestly, this is my favorite kind of outdoor trip. Not a big expedition - just a quick taste of quiet and solitude.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHICKADEES CHIRPING)

MANN: A flock of chickadees keeps me company as I paddle my canoe close to the river bank.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHICKADEES CHIRPING)

MANN: As the sun rises over the green mountains, it turns the clouds from charcoal to deep red - the color of autumn leaves. There's already been snow in the high country, but today, the wind is warm.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: Dead Creek winds through a gorgeous corner of Vermont, surrounded by dairy farms and meadows and pine forests. A little further on, it widens into a chain of lakes bordered by cattails. This is what they sound like rustling in the wind.

(SOUNDBITE OF CATTAILS RUSTLING)

MANN: There's an osprey flying over me right now - beautiful, big hunting bird circling now over the water. One of the things I really love about coming to places like this is it just slows me down. Things move at a really different pace. I've brought a thermos of coffee, so after beaching the canoe, I hike up into the pine forest to sit a while.

(SOUNDBITE OF BIRD CHIRPING)

MANN: I spend a half-hour daydreaming. No headlines. No texts or emails. The only sounds are birds and the wind moving in the big trees. The pines groan as they sway.

(SOUNDBITE OF TREES GROANING)

MANN: That wind keeps getting stronger, so I decide it's time to pack up and head back. By the time I get on the water, a fierce windstorm has blown up. It scatters maple leaves and kicks up waves that toss my little boat.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: I have to paddle hard to make headway, but even this feels good.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: The work and the wind and the spray of cold water on my face - they keep me here a little longer in this wild place. The office and my desk and meetings and deadlines feel 1,000 miles away.

(SOUNDBITE OF CANOE ON THE WATER)

MANN: Brian Mann, NPR News, on Dead Creek in Vermont Champlain Valley.

