KASU News: State Contracts, Food Insecurity, and Local Government Updates
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: Arkansas education officials plan to award a multi-million dollar contract to Class Wallet for the state's school voucher program.
Families classified as ALICE struggle with food insecurity, and Arkansas ranks second highest in the nation for this issue. U.S. Senator John Bozeman is set to become the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity.
Craighead County Quorum Court and Jonesboro government meetings focus on budget appropriations and infrastructure projects. Pocahontas temporarily serves as Arkansas's seat of government.
A lawsuit seeks reimbursement of $9 million in taxpayer funds, and Arkansas Governor's School remains at Arkansas Tech University. Flooding has impacted areas along the Buffalo National River.
00:30 State's School Voucher Program Contract
01:11 Struggles of ALICE Families in Arkansas
02:12 Senate Agriculture Committee Leadership
02:50 Cybersecurity Initiatives in Arkansas
03:52 Craighead County Quorum Court Meeting Overview
04:51 Break
06:17 Pocahontas: Arkansas' Capital for a Day
07:11 Pulaski County Lawsuit and Taxpayer Reimbursement
07:49 Arkansas Governor's School Announcement
08:14 Buffalo National River Flood