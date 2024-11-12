© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: State Contracts, Food Insecurity, and Local Government Updates

By Rebecca Robinson
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: Arkansas education officials plan to award a multi-million dollar contract to Class Wallet for the state's school voucher program.

Families classified as ALICE struggle with food insecurity, and Arkansas ranks second highest in the nation for this issue. U.S. Senator John Bozeman is set to become the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity.

Craighead County Quorum Court and Jonesboro government meetings focus on budget appropriations and infrastructure projects. Pocahontas temporarily serves as Arkansas's seat of government.

A lawsuit seeks reimbursement of $9 million in taxpayer funds, and Arkansas Governor's School remains at Arkansas Tech University. Flooding has impacted areas along the Buffalo National River.

00:30 State's School Voucher Program Contract

01:11 Struggles of ALICE Families in Arkansas

02:12 Senate Agriculture Committee Leadership

02:50 Cybersecurity Initiatives in Arkansas

03:52 Craighead County Quorum Court Meeting Overview

04:51 Break

06:17 Pocahontas: Arkansas' Capital for a Day

07:11 Pulaski County Lawsuit and Taxpayer Reimbursement

07:49 Arkansas Governor's School Announcement

08:14 Buffalo National River Flood

Tags
2024 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson