KASU News: Arkansas State Employee Raises, Jonesboro Mayoral Race, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News include Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan for increasing state employee raises and improving the promotion path, the ongoing Jonesboro mayoral runoff race, a controversy involving LGBTQ+ books within the state library board, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Corning Bypass.

Other stories cover a jury duty phone scam alert, new scholarship opportunities for single parents, a statue honoring D-Day veteran Denver Bull Randleman, and the economic struggles revealed in the latest Speak Up Missouri report.

00:30 Governor Sanders Announces State Employee Raises

02:05 Controversy Over State Library Board

02:49 Mayoral Runoff Election Updates

03:39 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Corning Bypass

04:21 Break

05:02 Warning: Jury Duty Phone Scam Alert

05:38 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Spring 2025 Applications

06:00 Honoring a D-Day Veteran: New Statue Announcement

07:41 Economic Struggles in Missouri: Speak Up Missouri Report