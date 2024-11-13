© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas State Employee Raises, Jonesboro Mayoral Race, and More

By Rebecca Robinson
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News include Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan for increasing state employee raises and improving the promotion path, the ongoing Jonesboro mayoral runoff race, a controversy involving LGBTQ+ books within the state library board, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Corning Bypass.

Other stories cover a jury duty phone scam alert, new scholarship opportunities for single parents, a statue honoring D-Day veteran Denver Bull Randleman, and the economic struggles revealed in the latest Speak Up Missouri report.

00:30 Governor Sanders Announces State Employee Raises

02:05 Controversy Over State Library Board

02:49 Mayoral Runoff Election Updates

03:39 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Corning Bypass

04:21 Break

05:02 Warning: Jury Duty Phone Scam Alert

05:38 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Spring 2025 Applications

06:00 Honoring a D-Day Veteran: New Statue Announcement

07:41 Economic Struggles in Missouri: Speak Up Missouri Report

2024 Season KASU Newscast
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
