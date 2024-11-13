KASU News: Arkansas State Employee Raises, Jonesboro Mayoral Race, and More
Today's headlines from KASU News include Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan for increasing state employee raises and improving the promotion path, the ongoing Jonesboro mayoral runoff race, a controversy involving LGBTQ+ books within the state library board, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Corning Bypass.
Other stories cover a jury duty phone scam alert, new scholarship opportunities for single parents, a statue honoring D-Day veteran Denver Bull Randleman, and the economic struggles revealed in the latest Speak Up Missouri report.
00:30 Governor Sanders Announces State Employee Raises
02:05 Controversy Over State Library Board
02:49 Mayoral Runoff Election Updates
03:39 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Corning Bypass
04:21 Break
05:02 Warning: Jury Duty Phone Scam Alert
05:38 Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Spring 2025 Applications
06:00 Honoring a D-Day Veteran: New Statue Announcement
07:41 Economic Struggles in Missouri: Speak Up Missouri Report