KASU News: Federal Judge Decision, Arkansas Senate Rule Change, and Childcare Summit

Today's headlines from KASU News include a federal judge's denial to delay a constitutional amendment affecting a casino license in Arkansas, significant pushback on a new rule change in the Arkansas Senate limiting minority party leadership roles, and key discussions from the Excel by 8 summit on childcare access. Additional stories cover the increased accessibility and training for Narcan on Arkansas campuses, a special meeting by the ASU System Board of Trustees, a study on asthma rates among Arkansas children, and the impact of diabetes in Tennessee.

