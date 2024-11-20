KASU News: Child Labor, Unemployment, and Historical Preservation
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a rise in child labor violations in Arkansas, the state's steady unemployment rate, and a new federal grant for energy efficiency projects in Jonesboro. Additionally, the Heartland Forward report indicates potential economic growth through increased STEM graduates, while a preservation project aims to digitize Arkansas’s legal documents. The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has appointed retired Lt. Gen. J. B. Silvera as the new system president.
00:30 Rising Child Labor Violations in Arkansas
02:19 Arkansas Unemployment Rate Update
03:03 Jonesboro Public Safety Committee's Decision on Citizens Bank Building
03:41 Break
04:22 Jonesboro Receives Federal Grant for Energy Efficiency
04:57 Arkansas Economic Growth through STEM Education
06:34 Introduction to the Historical Preservation Project
08:04 New President for the University of Arkansas System