KASU News: Arkansas Runoff Elections, Farm Bill and Ambassador Appointment
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, cover the ongoing runoff elections in Arkansas, with key races in Jonesboro, Marion, and Parkin. Farmers face significant losses as Governor Sarah Sanders and other governors urge Congress to pass the Farm Bill. An Arkansan billionaire, Warren Stevens, is named ambassador to the U.K. despite previous opposition to Donald Trump. The program also reports on the debate over eliminating the Department of Education, a redistricting case, a boil order in Cardwell, Missouri, an upcoming execution, and the annual Downtown Jonesboro Joyfest.
