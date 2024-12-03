KASU News: Arkansas Runoff Elections, Farm Bill and Ambassador Appointment

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, cover the ongoing runoff elections in Arkansas, with key races in Jonesboro, Marion, and Parkin. Farmers face significant losses as Governor Sarah Sanders and other governors urge Congress to pass the Farm Bill. An Arkansan billionaire, Warren Stevens, is named ambassador to the U.K. despite previous opposition to Donald Trump. The program also reports on the debate over eliminating the Department of Education, a redistricting case, a boil order in Cardwell, Missouri, an upcoming execution, and the annual Downtown Jonesboro Joyfest.

00:30 Runoff Elections in Arkansas

01:12 City Council Meeting Postponed Due to Mayoral Runoff

01:42 Arkansas Redistricting Controversy

02:53 Republican Governors Push for Farm Bill Renewal

04:26 Debate Over Federal Education Funding

06:09 Trump Names Arkansan as UK Ambassador

06:47 Cardwell's Precautionary Boil Order

07:15 Missouri Man Faces Execution for 2007 Murder

07:58 Downtown Jonesboro Joyfest Preview

