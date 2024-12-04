KASU News: Squatting Law, I-30 Bridge Completion, and More

© 2024 KASU
By Rebecca Robinson
Published December 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News include a proposed bill by Representative Dwight Tosh to criminalize squatting in Arkansas, the substantial completion of the I-30 crossing project, efforts to reduce the inmate backlog in Arkansas county jails, internal conflicts within the Republican Party of Arkansas, the reelection of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, the launch of the Ozark Bird Conservancy for bird migration tracking, potential economic effects of mass deportations, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Conservation Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 academic year. Listen to The News Wrap for more details.

00:30 Proposed Bill to Criminalize Squatting in Arkansas

01:19 Completion of the I-30 Bridge Construction Project

02:59 Arkansas Corrections' Plan to Reduce Jail Backlog

03:56 Internal Conflict within the Republican Party of Arkansas

04:27 Break

05:07 Jonesboro Mayoral Election Results

05:41 Tracking Migration Patterns of Understudied Birds

07:38 Impact of Mass Deportations on Arkansas

08:48 Scholarship Program Announcement

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State's student-run newspaper.
