KASU News: Wind Turbine Impact, Education Funding, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics, starting with Rep. Mary Dye discussing the economic impacts of wind turbines in Arkansas to the Senate Committee on Children and Youth. The proposed Nimbus wind project in Carroll County raises concerns about local wildlife and wildfires. Enrollment in Arkansas school vouchers has risen significantly, prompting a proposal for increased funding.

Arkansas' revenue report shows a slight decline compared to last year, attributed to tax cuts. The City of Jonesboro's meeting agenda includes municipal liens and zoning ordinances. Political journalists will recap the 2024 election at a NEA Political Animals event. New glass recycling initiatives and upcoming exhibitions at the Bradbury Art Museum are announced.

A study reveals metformin's potential in reducing long COVID symptoms. Lastly, Missouri issues safety warnings about frequent deer collisions on the road.

00:30 Wind Turbine Impacts in Arkansas

02:14 School Voucher Enrollment Surge in Arkansas

03:02 Arkansas Revenue Report: Above Forecast but Below Last Year

04:01 City Council Meetings and Agendas

04:48 Break

05:24 Upcoming NEA Political Animals Event

05:59 Jonesboro Glass Recycling Initiative

06:24 Upcoming Art Exhibitions at Bradbury Art Museum

07:02 COVID-19 Aftermath and New Study Insights

08:03 Missouri Deer Collision Alert