KASU News: Arkansas Corrections Pay Raise Proposal, Crypto Mine Concerns, and More

Published December 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including the Arkansas Board of Corrections proposing salary raises for Correctional and Community Supervision Officers to improve recruitment and retention, state and local officials expressing security concerns about a proposed crypto mine in Cabot, and the financial struggles of Arkansas families in the ALICE category.

Additionally, the City of Jonesboro is set to receive significant grants for pedestrian infrastructure and event funding, and a historic time capsule was opened at the soon-to-be-demolished St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs. Other stories include the closure of Butterball's Jonesboro facility, the upcoming Jonesboro Christmas Parade, and new funding for Central Arkansas outdoor projects.

00:30 Proposed Raises for Correctional Officers

01:23 Concerns Over Proposed Crypto Mine in Cabot

01:51 Struggles of Arkansas Families in the ALICE Category

02:50 Jonesboro's New Pedestrian Infrastructure Project

03:32 Break

04:13 Jonesboro's Funding for 2025 Events and Activities

05:02 Unveiling a 97-Year-Old Time Capsule in Hot Springs

06:47 Butterball Facility Closure in Jonesboro

07:18 Jonesboro Christmas Parade Details

08:04 Arkansas Outdoor Projects Funding

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
