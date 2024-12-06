KASU News: Arkansas Corrections Pay Raise Proposal, Crypto Mine Concerns, and More
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including the Arkansas Board of Corrections proposing salary raises for Correctional and Community Supervision Officers to improve recruitment and retention, state and local officials expressing security concerns about a proposed crypto mine in Cabot, and the financial struggles of Arkansas families in the ALICE category.
Additionally, the City of Jonesboro is set to receive significant grants for pedestrian infrastructure and event funding, and a historic time capsule was opened at the soon-to-be-demolished St. Joseph Hospital in Hot Springs. Other stories include the closure of Butterball's Jonesboro facility, the upcoming Jonesboro Christmas Parade, and new funding for Central Arkansas outdoor projects.
00:30 Proposed Raises for Correctional Officers
01:23 Concerns Over Proposed Crypto Mine in Cabot
01:51 Struggles of Arkansas Families in the ALICE Category
02:50 Jonesboro's New Pedestrian Infrastructure Project
03:32 Break
04:13 Jonesboro's Funding for 2025 Events and Activities
05:02 Unveiling a 97-Year-Old Time Capsule in Hot Springs
06:47 Butterball Facility Closure in Jonesboro
07:18 Jonesboro Christmas Parade Details
08:04 Arkansas Outdoor Projects Funding