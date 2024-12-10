KASU News: Arkansas Governor's Efforts for a Farm Bill, New Fayetteville Mayor, and Local Economic Developments
Today's headlines from KASU News cover Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders joining 17 governors in urging Congress to pass a farm bill, U.S. Senator John Boozman's support for the same cause, and Molly Rawn's election as the first female mayor of Fayetteville. Additional stories include Georgia Pacific's $90 million investment in Crossett, the City of Jonesboro's partnership for a RAISE grant, a Missouri lawsuit against a new minimum wage and sick leave law, and a rise in whooping cough cases in Tennessee due to vaccine hesitancy.
00:30 Republican Governors Push for Farm Bill
01:21 Fayetteville Elects First Female Mayor
03:08 Break
03:46 Georgia Pacific's Major Investment in Crossett
04:15 Jonesboro's RAISE Grant Partnership
05:10 Missouri Minimum Wage Lawsuit
05:48 Whooping Cough Outbreak in Tennessee