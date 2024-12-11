© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Legislative Updates and Community Initiatives

By Rebecca Robinson
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of important updates. Rep. Scott Richardson has proposed bills regarding firearm possession for nonviolent felons and education on the perils of communism and autocratic governments. Chief U.S. District Judge Christine Baker issued a preliminary injunction against two Arkansas laws limiting foreign ownership of agricultural land and data centers. Executive Director Keza Smith Brantley from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Family highlighted the importance of advocacy at all levels. A trial concerning the Citizens Bank property is scheduled for March, with a pre-trial set for January.

Jonesboro's City Council is advancing efforts to acquire property for a new park. Missouri lawmakers are focusing on strengthening gun laws and reducing violent crime, while also addressing childhood hunger through the USDA's Sun Bucks program. Upcoming events and initiatives round out the broadcast.

00:30 Proposed Legislation on Firearm Possession and Education

01:13 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Laws

01:49 Advocacy and Community Efforts

03:20 Legal Battle Over Citizens Bank Property

04:18 Break

04:48 City of Jonesboro's New Public Park Initiative

05:33 Upcoming Graduation Ceremony

05:59 Missouri Lawmakers Tackle Gun Violence

06:44 Missouri's Fight Against Childhood Hunger

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
