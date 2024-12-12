KASU News: New SNAP Restrictions, Arkansas Industrial Grants, and Solitary Confinement Report

In this episode, Governor Sarah Sanders urges federal officials to ban junk food from SNAP. Democratic State Rep. David Whitaker proposes a bill allowing absentee voting for Arkansans over 65. Sanders also announces a $10 million grant initiative to develop industrial sites in Arkansas.

A new report by decARcerate highlights the mental health challenges and high suicide rates among inmates in solitary confinement in Arkansas prisons. Additionally, information about the NEA Economic Development and Leadership Forum is shared.

00:30 Governor Sanders' Call for SNAP Restrictions

00:59 New Absentee Voting Bill for Seniors

01:34 Arkansas Industrial Site Grants Announcement

03:57 Mental Health Challenges in Solitary Confinement

06:07 Upcoming NEA Economic Development and Leadership Forum