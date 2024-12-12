© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: New SNAP Restrictions, Arkansas Industrial Grants, and Solitary Confinement Report

By Rebecca Robinson
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
In this episode, Governor Sarah Sanders urges federal officials to ban junk food from SNAP. Democratic State Rep. David Whitaker proposes a bill allowing absentee voting for Arkansans over 65. Sanders also announces a $10 million grant initiative to develop industrial sites in Arkansas.

A new report by decARcerate highlights the mental health challenges and high suicide rates among inmates in solitary confinement in Arkansas prisons. Additionally, information about the NEA Economic Development and Leadership Forum is shared.

00:30 Governor Sanders' Call for SNAP Restrictions

00:59 New Absentee Voting Bill for Seniors

01:34 Arkansas Industrial Site Grants Announcement

03:14 Break

03:57 Mental Health Challenges in Solitary Confinement

06:07 Upcoming NEA Economic Development and Leadership Forum

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
