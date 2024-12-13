KASU News: New Prison Lease, Child Labor Violations, and Mike Huckabee's Speech

In this episode, state officials approved a lease for a new prison in western Arkansas despite local opposition. Child labor violations in Arkansas have surged due to a recent law change, paralleling a national trend. Tyson Foods faces an investigation for allegedly employing minors.

ASU Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss tuition waivers, and Former Governor Mike Huckabee speaks on his nomination as ambassador to Israel. Additionally, officials in Jonesboro, Brookland, and Paragould seek public input on a RAISE grant application. Lastly, college affordability challenges in Tennessee are highlighted in a new report.

00:30 New Prison Lease Approved in Western Arkansas

01:01 Rising Child Labor Violations in Arkansas

03:18 Board of Trustees Meeting Announcement

03:49 Break

04:31 Mike Huckabee's Speech

06:06 Public Input for RAISE Grant Application

06:43 Challenges of College Affordability in Tennessee