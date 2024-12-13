© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: New Prison Lease, Child Labor Violations, and Mike Huckabee's Speech

By Rebecca Robinson
Published December 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode, state officials approved a lease for a new prison in western Arkansas despite local opposition. Child labor violations in Arkansas have surged due to a recent law change, paralleling a national trend. Tyson Foods faces an investigation for allegedly employing minors.

ASU Board of Trustees is meeting to discuss tuition waivers, and Former Governor Mike Huckabee speaks on his nomination as ambassador to Israel. Additionally, officials in Jonesboro, Brookland, and Paragould seek public input on a RAISE grant application. Lastly, college affordability challenges in Tennessee are highlighted in a new report.

00:30 New Prison Lease Approved in Western Arkansas

01:01 Rising Child Labor Violations in Arkansas

03:18 Board of Trustees Meeting Announcement

03:49 Break

04:31 Mike Huckabee's Speech

06:06 Public Input for RAISE Grant Application

06:43 Challenges of College Affordability in Tennessee

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
