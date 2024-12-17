KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Plans, Judicial Appointments, and Local Community Initiatives

KASU News covers a new bill filed by Arkansas State Senator Breanne Davis aiming to prohibit certain food additives, alongside a pending bill to facilitate raw milk sales by dairy farmers. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints two new judges to the Pulaski County Circuit Court. Legislative updates include a bill on crop residue burning and an ongoing mass deportation plan.

The Jonesboro City Council considers condemning a former bank building, and the Fisher Street Community in Action seeks toy donations for its annual drive. Lyon College receives a grant to enhance its trails, upcoming school board elections are outlined, and the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotions Board calls for grant proposals. Missouri anticipates a smaller state budget, and a man exonerated after 20 years in prison sues the city and police officers for fabricating evidence.

00:30 Introduction to the Make Arkansas Healthy Again Act

01:21 Debate Over Raw Milk Sales in Arkansas

02:20 Governor Appoints New Judges

02:42 Upcoming Legislative Session

03:22 Governor's Joint Statement on Deportation Plan

03:48 City Council Meeting Agenda

04:44 Break

05:20 Community Toy Drive Announcement

06:06 Lyon College Trail Enhancement Grant

06:50 Upcoming School Board Elections

07:24 Grant Proposals for Rice Research

07:47 Missouri's Budget Forecast

08:20 Exoneration Lawsuit Filed