KASU News: Arkansas Weather, ALICE Households, and Basketball Highlights
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, January 6th, 2025, cover severe weather in Arkansas with snow in the north and tornadoes in the south. We discuss the struggles of many Arkansas families who earn too much for aid but not enough to survive. Also, we recap all the college and professional basketball action from the weekend, including noteworthy performances from A-State Red Wolves and Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, the Newport City Council's agenda includes proposals for alcohol sales and vehicle purchases. In Little Rock, Zoo Director Susan Alturi is named Acting City Manager. In Tennessee, low wage workers face economic challenges as minimum wage remains unchanged.
00:30 Severe Weather Strikes Arkansas
01:19 Winter Weather Resources in Jonesboro
02:09 Winter Heart Health Tips from the American Heart Association
03:23 Struggles of ALICE Households in Arkansas
05:16 Newport City Council Meeting Agenda
06:01 Little Rock City Manager Appointment
06:39 Minimum Wage Updates in Tennessee
07:48 A-State Basketball Highlights
08:22 Arkansas Basketball Highlights
09:02 NBA Game Recap: Warriors vs. Grizzlies