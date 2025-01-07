KASU News: Wintry Weather, Chief Justice Controversy, and Historic Miss America's Teen

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, January 7, 2025, cover the upcoming wintry weather in Arkansas with significant snowfall expected. The Arkansas Supreme Court blocked Chief Justice Karen Baker's controversial firings, citing retaliation. A historic moment as an Arkansas teen, Peyton Bolling, wins Miss America's Teen in Florida. The Jonesboro City Council is expected to discuss a proposed $84 million budget plan. Additional stories include funding to improve maternal health in Arkansas, a tragic apartment fire in Little Rock, and updates on college and professional sports.

00:30 Winter Weather Alert for Arkansas

01:52 Emergency Warming Shelters in Jonesboro

02:40 City Council to Discuss Budget Plan

03:18 Controversy in the Arkansas Supreme Court

04:38 Tennessee's Age Verification Law for Pornographic Websites

06:00 Federal Funding to Improve Maternal Health

06:46 Fatal Fire Incident in Little Rock

07:13 Public Comment Meeting in Paragould

07:49 Historic Win for Miss America's Teen

08:29 A-State Football Coaching Updates

08:44 College Women's Basketball Showdown

09:08 Memphis Grizzlies Triumph Over Mavericks