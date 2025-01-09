KASU News: Winter Storm Warning, Razorbacks Upset, and Honoring Jimmy Carter

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 9th, 2025, cover the impact of a winter storm moving through Arkansas, including snow forecasts and state closures. The Salvation Army in Jonesboro requests donations for those in need. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares President Jimmy Carter Day in honor of his passing. The Arkansas legislative session will address various funding issues, and in sports, Ole Miss upsets the Razorbacks in men's basketball.

00:30 Winter Storm Warning Issued

01:01 State and Local Responses

02:01 Community Support and Resources

03:25 Governor Sanders' Proclamation for President Carter

04:00 Arkansas Legislative Session Preview

05:21 College Basketball Highlights