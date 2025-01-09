© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Winter Storm Warning, Razorbacks Upset, and Honoring Jimmy Carter

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, January 9th, 2025, cover the impact of a winter storm moving through Arkansas, including snow forecasts and state closures. The Salvation Army in Jonesboro requests donations for those in need. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares President Jimmy Carter Day in honor of his passing. The Arkansas legislative session will address various funding issues, and in sports, Ole Miss upsets the Razorbacks in men's basketball.

00:30 Winter Storm Warning Issued

01:01 State and Local Responses

02:01 Community Support and Resources

03:25 Governor Sanders' Proclamation for President Carter

04:00 Arkansas Legislative Session Preview

05:21 College Basketball Highlights

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor