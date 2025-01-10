The Arkansas Newswrap: Civic Education, Mike Huckabee's Ambassadorship, and Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover a variety of pivotal stories. They discuss the nonprofit-led workshops aimed at boosting civic education in Arkansas ahead of the legislative session. The episode also delves into Mike Huckabee's journey to becoming the US Ambassador to Israel, highlighting his religious beliefs and past actions. Additionally, leaders from various industries in Northeast Arkansas convene to discuss strategies for engaging the next generation in their fields. Other updates include recent actions by Chief Justice Karen Baker and tips for staying safe during severe winter weather across the state.

