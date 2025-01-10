© 2025 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Civic Education, Mike Huckabee's Ambassadorship, and Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published January 10, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover a variety of pivotal stories. They discuss the nonprofit-led workshops aimed at boosting civic education in Arkansas ahead of the legislative session. The episode also delves into Mike Huckabee's journey to becoming the US Ambassador to Israel, highlighting his religious beliefs and past actions. Additionally, leaders from various industries in Northeast Arkansas convene to discuss strategies for engaging the next generation in their fields. Other updates include recent actions by Chief Justice Karen Baker and tips for staying safe during severe winter weather across the state.

01:10 Mike Huckabee's Ambassadorship to Israel

07:01 Civic Education Workshops in Arkansas

14:56 Northeast Arkansas Economic Development Forum

21:23 Arkansas Supreme Court Controversy

22:33 Winter Weather Advisory and Conclusion

Arkansas News Wrap 2025 Season (3) Arkansas Newswrap
The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
