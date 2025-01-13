© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Session, North Jonesboro Shooting, and Sam Moore's Legacy

By Brandon Tabor
January 13, 2025
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, January 13, 2025, include a preview of the 95th Arkansas legislative session, details on a North Jonesboro shooting where a man and a woman were injured, and the Mid South saying farewell to R&B legend Sam Moore. Other stories cover Arkansas Supreme Court blocking Chief Justice Baker's attempt to fire judicial employees, Tom Cotton becoming Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a Walmart chicken broth recall, and a new scholarship for doulas at UAMS. Additionally, updates on local college and professional basketball games are provided.

00:30 Arkansas Legislative Session Overview

02:19 Arkansas Supreme Court Controversy

03:29 Republicans Take Office: Key Changes Ahead

04:21 Product Recall Alert: Chicken Broth

04:56 North Jonesboro Shooting

05:25 Court Closure Announcement

06:19 New Scholarship for Doula Training at UAMS

06:40 A-State's Living Legend Award Nominations

07:04 Remembering Sam Moore of Sam and Dave

07:34 A-State Basketball Highlights

08:17 SEC Basketball Highlights

09:00 Exciting Moments in Professional Basketball

