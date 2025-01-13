KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Session, North Jonesboro Shooting, and Sam Moore's Legacy

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, January 13, 2025, include a preview of the 95th Arkansas legislative session, details on a North Jonesboro shooting where a man and a woman were injured, and the Mid South saying farewell to R&B legend Sam Moore. Other stories cover Arkansas Supreme Court blocking Chief Justice Baker's attempt to fire judicial employees, Tom Cotton becoming Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a Walmart chicken broth recall, and a new scholarship for doulas at UAMS. Additionally, updates on local college and professional basketball games are provided.

