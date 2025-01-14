© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Session, Wildfires Impact, and College Basketball Highlights

By Brandon Tabor
Published January 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, include the opening of the 95th Arkansas legislative session with new bills and key changes, a Jonesboro resident's personal account of the Southern California wildfires, and the Red Wolves women's basketball team's upcoming matchup against UL Monroe. Additional stories cover a fatal plane crash in Independence County, a police-involved shooting in Maumelle, and the latest updates in college and professional basketball games.

00:30 Opening of the 95th General Assembly

02:34 Legislative Session Kickoff: New Bills Filed

03:38 New Missouri Governor's Crime Orders

04:13 Wildfires in Southern California: A Personal Story

05:32 Tragic Plane Crash in Independence County

06:03 Central Arkansas Shooting Investigation

06:37 Women's Sunbelt Conference Showdown: A-State vs. Louisiana Raging Cajuns

07:02 SEC Men's Basketball Clash: Arkansas vs. LSU

07:18 Ohio Valley Conference College Basketball Update

07:37 Thrilling Basketball Showdown: Rockets vs. Grizzlies

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
