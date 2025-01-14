KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Session, Wildfires Impact, and College Basketball Highlights

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, include the opening of the 95th Arkansas legislative session with new bills and key changes, a Jonesboro resident's personal account of the Southern California wildfires, and the Red Wolves women's basketball team's upcoming matchup against UL Monroe. Additional stories cover a fatal plane crash in Independence County, a police-involved shooting in Maumelle, and the latest updates in college and professional basketball games.

00:30 Opening of the 95th General Assembly

02:34 Legislative Session Kickoff: New Bills Filed

03:38 New Missouri Governor's Crime Orders

04:13 Wildfires in Southern California: A Personal Story

05:32 Tragic Plane Crash in Independence County

06:03 Central Arkansas Shooting Investigation

06:37 Women's Sunbelt Conference Showdown: A-State vs. Louisiana Raging Cajuns

07:02 SEC Men's Basketball Clash: Arkansas vs. LSU

07:18 Ohio Valley Conference College Basketball Update

07:37 Thrilling Basketball Showdown: Rockets vs. Grizzlies