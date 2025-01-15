© 2025 KASU
Policy and Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Controversy at the Arkansas Supreme Court with John DiPippa

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:30 PM CST
Dean Emeritus at the UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law dissects the legal issues involving the Arkansas Supreme Court. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock delves into the recent controversy at the Arkansas Supreme Court with guest John DiPippa, Dean Emeritus of the Bowen School of Law. They discuss Chief Justice Karen Baker's authority to terminate employees at the Administrative Office of the Courts, the legal debate over the interpretation of 'administer', and the implications of the justices' differing opinions. The episode also touches on the potential role of the Arkansas Legislature in resolving the issue and the complications arising from previous court decisions.

00:19 Controversy at the Arkansas Supreme Court

01:12 Legal Interpretations and Disputes

03:53 Potential Legal Proceedings

06:12 Legislative Solutions and Future Outlook

07:49 Conclusion and Farewell

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
